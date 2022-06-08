Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $198.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.
Target stock opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a 12 month low of $145.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.