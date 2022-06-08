Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $198.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Target stock opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a 12 month low of $145.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

