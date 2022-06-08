Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $195.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECL. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

NYSE ECL opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $154.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average of $190.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Ecolab by 91.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 352,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,944,000 after buying an additional 99,489 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 192,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

