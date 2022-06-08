Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €21.30 ($22.90) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DTE. Barclays set a €23.50 ($25.27) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €19.15 ($20.59). 5,919,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.90. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.