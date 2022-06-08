Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DGE. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($55.14) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,094.12 ($51.30).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,622.86 ($45.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.87. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($51.50). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,831.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,797.82.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($50.21) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,343.88). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 664 shares of company stock worth $2,479,333.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

