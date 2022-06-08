Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.15) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.26) to GBX 4,500 ($56.39) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,462.80.
Shares of DEO opened at $187.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.95.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
