Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.15) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.26) to GBX 4,500 ($56.39) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,462.80.

Shares of DEO opened at $187.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

