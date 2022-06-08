DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DKS opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 15.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. OTR Global lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,486 in the last 90 days. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

