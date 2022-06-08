Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

DBD has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,370. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.01.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at $739,382.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $54,550.53. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,482.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

