Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts Sells 11,250 Shares

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:DGII traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,688. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $860.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digi International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
