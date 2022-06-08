Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts Sells 11,250 Shares

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,688. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $860.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digi International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

