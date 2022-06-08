Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.40.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
APPS stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.
