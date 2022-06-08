Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 20,000 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,051,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,790,399.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,417,755.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $731,250.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $698,132.40.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,488,874.40.

Shares of DCOM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. 97,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

DCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $8,237,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,793,000 after acquiring an additional 119,277 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91,087 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

