Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,010 ($37.72).

A number of brokerages have commented on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,600 ($32.58) to GBX 2,450 ($30.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($41.23) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,360 ($42.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 ($32.58) to GBX 2,450 ($30.70) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,578 ($32.31) on Wednesday. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($29.25) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($43.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,634.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,825.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

