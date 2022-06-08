Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DHC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $506.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

