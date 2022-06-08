Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 20,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,808,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,075,710.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $98,395.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $163,642.90.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $117,844.44.

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $102,920.22.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.55.

Shares of DGICA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. 1,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.04. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Donegal Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

