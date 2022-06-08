DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $88,250.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DASH stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,995,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,812. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

