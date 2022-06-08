DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $88,250.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
DASH stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,995,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,812. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
About DoorDash (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
