Douglas Dynamics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $718.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

