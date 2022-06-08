Dov Shiff Acquires 20,000 Shares of SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) Director Dov Shiff purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,817,072 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,435.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dov Shiff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SQL Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Dov Shiff purchased 883 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $3,258.27.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Dov Shiff purchased 848 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $2,874.72.

On Thursday, May 26th, Dov Shiff purchased 2,955 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $10,312.95.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Dov Shiff purchased 11,922 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $42,680.76.

On Thursday, May 12th, Dov Shiff purchased 10,824 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $51,630.48.

On Thursday, May 12th, Dov Shiff bought 10,824 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $51,630.48.

NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54. SQL Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

SQL Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SQL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.