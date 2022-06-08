Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DREUF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$11.03 during trading on Wednesday. 2,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

