Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE NAPA opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,568,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,327,553.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,180 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,588,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 935,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,322.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

