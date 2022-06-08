Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Given New GBX 1,200 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,710 ($21.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.04) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS:DNLMY remained flat at $$11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

