DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.45. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 386,911 shares of company stock valued at $191,686 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 177,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 126,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 610,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

