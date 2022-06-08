Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $487,560.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $576,720.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $630,840.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $725,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00.

BROS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. 1,745,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,180,000.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.