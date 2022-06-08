Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $731,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $3,020,678.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,151,125 shares of company stock valued at $264,378,029 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.