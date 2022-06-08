DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,099,000 after buying an additional 224,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,992,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

