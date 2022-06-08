DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

DXC stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,099,000 after buying an additional 224,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,992,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,302 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.