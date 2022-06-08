DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.31.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 525,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,099,000 after buying an additional 224,946 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in DXC Technology by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

