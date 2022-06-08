Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 235.85, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dynatrace by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.