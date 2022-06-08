Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Dynatrace stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 235.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after buying an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,266,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 396,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.