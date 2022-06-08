Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 540,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $597.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.08. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 776,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynex Capital (DX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.