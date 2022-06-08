Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.
Shares of NYSE:DX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 30,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,878. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $593.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. FMR LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $7,191,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 341,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynex Capital (DX)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.