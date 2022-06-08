Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:DX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 30,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,878. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $593.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. FMR LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $7,191,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 341,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

