e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares in the company, valued at $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $447,617.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,031 shares of company stock worth $5,765,590 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,537,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.