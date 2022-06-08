Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 68.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 308,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $145.41 on Wednesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $130.43 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.54.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

