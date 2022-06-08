Ecolab Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECL. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

NYSE ECL opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.30 and its 200 day moving average is $190.52.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.