Ediston Property Investment Company plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON EPIC remained flat at $GBX 79.60 ($1.00) during midday trading on Wednesday. 246,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,782. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.20 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.08. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.22 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75.
