Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ELAT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.89. 633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1,702.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 44,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,915,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the first quarter worth $391,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

