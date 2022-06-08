Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Elastic stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $92.47.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $6,982,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

