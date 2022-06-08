Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.
Elastic stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
