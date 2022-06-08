Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Element Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 41.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 203,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.