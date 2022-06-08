Eli Lilly and Company to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.79 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.79 for the year.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.47.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $312.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,298,800 shares of company stock valued at $384,486,060. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

