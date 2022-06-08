Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

