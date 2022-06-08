Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Insider Acquires £6,700 in Stock

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating) insider Tim Anderson bought 10,000 shares of Empresaria Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £6,700 ($8,395.99).

LON EMR opened at GBX 68.96 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. Empresaria Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.18). The company has a market cap of £34.27 million and a PE ratio of 15.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Empresaria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract placement, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

