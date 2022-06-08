Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $82.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

NYSE:EHC opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Encompass Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Encompass Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 524,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

