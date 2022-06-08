Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECPG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

