Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,301. The company has a market capitalization of $682.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.41. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

