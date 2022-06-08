Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.20.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 36,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.06, for a total value of C$256,066.20. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,881 shares in the company, valued at C$7,764,282.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,120 shares of company stock valued at $881,388.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.14. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$3.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$870.84 million and a P/E ratio of 48.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.44.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.90 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

