ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.40.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

