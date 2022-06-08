Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Announces $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Enel Chile has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ENIC opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,526,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 110,459 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,391,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 374,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 24.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,241,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 243,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 22.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 160,827 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

