Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Director Purchases $14,500.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) Director Mark Prince bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,587. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Mark Prince bought 30 shares of Energy Services of America stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $73.50.

OTCMKTS ESOA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. 356,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,940. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESOA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Services of America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

