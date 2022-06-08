Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE ERF opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.