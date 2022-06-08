Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Lifted to Buy at Scotiabank

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.05.

Enerplus stock traded up C$1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.02. 1,393,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,542. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.35. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.4199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

