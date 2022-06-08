EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ENS opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $100.23.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 67.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in EnerSys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
