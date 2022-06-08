EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENS opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $100.23.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 67.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in EnerSys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.